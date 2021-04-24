Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as high as C$0.27. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 11,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.00. The stock has a market cap of C$13.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell purchased 140,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$35,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 463,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$115,794.50.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

