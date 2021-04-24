CCUniverse One Day Trading Volume Tops $519.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 47.3% against the dollar. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $35,544.41 and approximately $519.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006304 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00013518 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000150 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001187 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.