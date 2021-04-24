CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 182,694 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.66% of CDK Global worth $43,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDK. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in CDK Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

