CEEK VR (CEEK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.54 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $200,355.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00063033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00056500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00091057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.83 or 0.00643931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.32 or 0.07819884 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.