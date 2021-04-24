Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Brokerages predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will report $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $6.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $7.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.79.

NYSE CE opened at $157.30 on Friday. Celanese has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $159.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.57 and a 200 day moving average of $133.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after buying an additional 533,403 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Celanese by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after buying an additional 224,997 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,409,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

