Celer Network (CELR) Market Capitalization Tops $237.24 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $237.24 million and $31.99 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00063331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00017647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00056214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00091239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.22 or 0.08203771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.24 or 0.00643763 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

CELR is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,609,697 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

