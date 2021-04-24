Celer Network Price Reaches $0.0430 on Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $236.62 million and $38.81 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,609,697 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

