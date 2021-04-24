Celo Dollar (CUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $521,091.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $46.07 million and approximately $521,091.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00063699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00017374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00055513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00091261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.31 or 0.00646777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.04 or 0.07752074 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 45,704,091 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars.

