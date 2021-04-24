Celo Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Billion (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $5.52 or 0.00011047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. Celo has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $88.03 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00059356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.00268099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.40 or 0.01024573 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,086.31 or 1.00149833 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.19 or 0.00610236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

