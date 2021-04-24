Centaur (CNTR) Price Reaches $0.0113 on Major Exchanges

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Centaur coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centaur has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $12.62 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00062982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00017404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00057870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.37 or 0.08116247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.84 or 0.00642095 BTC.

Centaur Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,208,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.