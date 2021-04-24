Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $360,572,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Centene by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,932,000 after acquiring an additional 954,122 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 942,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,888,000 after buying an additional 720,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $72.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.82. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CNC. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.68.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

