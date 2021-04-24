Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.43% of Central Garden & Pet worth $30,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $57.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.