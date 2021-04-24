Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 83.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $21.35.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.