Centrality Price Down 26.1% Over Last Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $82.75 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for $0.0690 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00062757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00055583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00090942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.87 or 0.00639440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,846.02 or 0.07736842 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.