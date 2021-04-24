Centric Cash Price Reaches $0.0011 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Centric Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded 51.8% lower against the US dollar. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $707,267.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00047940 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,033,136,584 coins. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars.

