Centric Cash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $928,789.00 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Centric Cash has a market cap of $3.71 million and $928,789.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 50.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00049243 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,063,652,475 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

