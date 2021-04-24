CertiK Price Hits $2.50 on Major Exchanges (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $92.19 million and approximately $23.96 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00004926 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00058939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00264297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.72 or 0.01011998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,737.93 or 0.99951422 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00023057 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.89 or 0.00604553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 101,973,602 coins and its circulating supply is 36,868,047 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

