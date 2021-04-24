CFO4Life Group LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $218,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.9% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 17,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.23.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $150.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $455.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

