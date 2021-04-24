Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 39,127 Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Graybug Vision at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth $67,131,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 204,845 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $2,157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRAY opened at $4.68 on Friday. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94.

GRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

