Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 82,659 Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Bluegreen Vacations as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BVH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $10,312,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

BVH opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $383.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.04.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.42. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $151.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

