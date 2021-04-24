Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Aspen Aerogels worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ASPN. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASPN opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.93 million, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.21 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. Research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.