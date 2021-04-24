Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,765 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of OptimizeRx worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,598,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $50.34 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $846.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. Research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

