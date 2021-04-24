Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Akoustis Technologies worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth $99,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $11.75 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $498.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,242 shares of company stock worth $5,819,948 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

