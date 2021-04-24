Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of The Container Store Group worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,082,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,309,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,939,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 119,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth about $784,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.06 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.48 million for the quarter. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Container Store Group news, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $75,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

