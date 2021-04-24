Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 35,812 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market cap of $737.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $99.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

