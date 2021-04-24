Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $717.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.09.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

