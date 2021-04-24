Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 16,377 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Spero Therapeutics worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $65,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $885,197 in the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

SPRO opened at $13.18 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $388.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

