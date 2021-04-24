Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 20,831 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Energy Fuels worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Energy Fuels by 13.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

UUUU has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $778.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,640.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,363.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $253,160. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.