Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Donegal Group worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Donegal Group by 50.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Donegal Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 65,649 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,342,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,588,976.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $193.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

