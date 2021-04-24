Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of 89bio worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 89bio by 62.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 32,126 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in 89bio by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 117.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the third quarter worth $2,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $515.30 million and a PE ratio of -5.09. 89bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. Equities research analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $169,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,850 shares of company stock valued at $612,400 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 89bio in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. 89bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

