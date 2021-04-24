Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.08 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 58,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 268,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,899 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $383.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.31 and its 200 day moving average is $344.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $253.97 and a 12-month high of $384.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

