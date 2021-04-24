ChartEx (CHART) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23,057.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded down 31% against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $800,223.44 and approximately $23,057.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.68 or 0.00269359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004029 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00023502 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,768.53 or 0.99755445 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.70 or 0.00623270 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $492.08 or 0.01006550 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

