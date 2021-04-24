ChartEx Reaches Market Capitalization of $712,474.21 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $712,474.21 and approximately $64,296.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00059018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00266393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.28 or 0.01002554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,315.33 or 1.00229661 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00022639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.41 or 0.00614354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

