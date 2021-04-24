Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,902 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.33% of Chase worth $31,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chase by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Chase by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chase stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.31. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $118,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,321.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $331,310. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

