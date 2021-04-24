ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Tops $4.49 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 40.4% lower against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $4.49 million and $207,787.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,221.68 or 1.00352583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00036964 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00122109 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000894 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004446 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

