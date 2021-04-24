ChatCoin (CHAT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $237,021.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 42.1% lower against the dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $237,021.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,229.84 or 0.99665656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00038465 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00011722 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00126354 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000925 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002000 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

