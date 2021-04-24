Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGIFF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $5.62 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $6.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

