Chiliz (CHZ) Trading 34.9% Lower This Week

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Chiliz has a market cap of $2.24 billion and approximately $683.35 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000792 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00063751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00054822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00090841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.55 or 0.00646901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.24 or 0.07738402 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,355,378 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

