Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Chineseinvestors.com shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 43,683 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Chineseinvestors.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIIX)

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, and China. It offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language to various Chinese speaking investors and traders in the United States and Canada.

