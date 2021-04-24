Chromia Price Tops $0.24 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. Chromia has a total market cap of $102.83 million and $108.20 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000481 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00063342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00090716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00053804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.37 or 0.00641915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.08 or 0.07646092 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.