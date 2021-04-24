Chrono.tech Hits Market Cap of $10.39 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and $16,433.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for about $14.64 or 0.00029328 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00054306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00091003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.76 or 0.00644803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.67 or 0.07676643 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

