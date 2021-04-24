Cindicator (CND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $427,315.00

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cindicator has a market cap of $53.91 million and approximately $427,315.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00062757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00055583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00090942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.87 or 0.00639440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,846.02 or 0.07736842 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

