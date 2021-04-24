Cindicator Hits Market Cap of $56.40 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $56.40 million and $659,968.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cindicator has traded down 38% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00065083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00017693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00091194 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00053391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.00652506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.92 or 0.07566678 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

