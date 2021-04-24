Cipher (CPR) Market Capitalization Hits $92,780.57

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. Cipher has a market capitalization of $92,780.57 and approximately $97,784.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00072647 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002985 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002989 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars.

