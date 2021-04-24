Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Lifted by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.9% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

CSCO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. 14,017,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,475,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

