Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,240 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 80,765 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,721 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

