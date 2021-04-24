Citadel (CTL) Reaches Market Cap of $397,072.56

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 395.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 109.9% against the US dollar. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Citadel has a market cap of $397,072.56 and approximately $1,955.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000123 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel Profile

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

