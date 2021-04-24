Citadel One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,235.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 124.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Citadel has a total market cap of $274,829.56 and approximately $2,235.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Citadel has traded 78.8% higher against the US dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

