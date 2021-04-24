Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report sales of $17.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.02 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $19.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $71.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.26 billion to $72.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $72.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.45 billion to $74.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on C. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,701,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,316,000 after purchasing an additional 338,228 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 60.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 171,375 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citigroup (C)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.