Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

CFG opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.